UW Medicine researchers to study new 'Omicron' variant of concern

The World Health Organization is warning of a new coronavirus variant of concern. Health officials said the new ‘Omicron’ variant has had a large number of mutations.

It’s unclear, but the new variant could be vaccine-resistant and have a higher rate of transmission.

"This particular new variant is a concern because it has quite a number of mutations," said Dr. Deborah Fuller of UW Medicine. "About 50 mutations have been identified which 30 are located in the spike proteins. That’s a really big concern. If some of these mutations allow this virus to transmit even more efficiently than the Delta variant, then we might see another wave."

Dr. Fuller is a vaccinologist and said a lot of work is now happening all around the world, including at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Researches are racing to develop a diagnostic test to detect the Omicron variant and labs are mobilizing to examine vaccine effectiveness. Scientists will also check to see if people who were previously exposed to COVID-19 have the antibodies to fight this variant.

"That’s very easily done. We just get the sequences for the virus and then we can test in the lab whether or not antibody response is induced in our vaccines, are going to be able to neutralize it and also other sorts of tests we can do," said Dr. Fuller. "This is going to be really essential information to guide us and tell us if we’re going to have to update our vaccine."

Dr. Fuller said the mRNA vaccine platform allows scientists to pivot and respond quickly if necessary.

"Probably within about three months we should be able to update that particular vaccine if needed and get that out worldwide," said Dr. Fuller.

So far there are no reports the new variant is in Washington State or in the U.S. but health experts said that doesn’t mean it’s not already here.

