Tulalip Tribes provide COVID-19 vaccine to Marysville School District employees

Marysville School District employees have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than most folks in the state thanks to The Tulalip Tribes.

This week, Governor Jay Inslee said he would not move educators up the list of folks to receive the vaccine.

For employees of the Marysville School District, they have the opportunity to get the vaccine now thanks to The Tulalip Tribes.

The Tribes are offering the school district access to its vaccines.

On Wednesday, district officials say about 250 vaccines were distributed to faculty members.

Any one of the 1500 members of the faculty have the opportunity to make an appointment to get the vaccine, district officials said.

Currently, the district’s plan is to reintroduce kids to classrooms starts with first grade and kindergarten through a hybrid model.

District officials say with the vaccine distribution, it could speed up the return to in-classroom learning for other grades.

Parents Q13 News spoke to say this opportunity makes them feel safer allowing their kids to go back to school.

"Their {Tulalip Tribes} generosity amazes me. For them to make this possible, to start the process to getting our kiddos back is an amazing thing,’ said Dana Worth a mom of three Marysville School District students.

The vaccine clinic is happening Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is for Marysville School District employees only.