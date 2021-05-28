Tacoma Police officers charged with murder remain on city's payroll

Questions remain around the active employment of three Tacoma Police officers charged in the killing of Manny Ellis.

On Friday, Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank, and Timothy Rankine appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this week, the state attorney generals’ office announced the officers would face charges of murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of Manny Ellis.

While charges are filed, the officers’ employment status has not changed.

"I’m going to start with a statement, question, that will be on everyone’s mind today, and that question is when will these officers be fired, "said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Immediately following the announcement of charges, Tacoma City Council held a special meeting. During the meeting, Woodards and several other councilmembers asked when the officers’ employment status would change.

"We are reviewing their employment and leave status, given the information that we are receiving today," said Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli.

As of Friday, all three officers are still on paid administrative leave. The officers have been on paid administrative leave for almost a year.

While questions remain, answers may come early next week. City officials say on Tuesday, the council will hold a special meeting again, to discuss the administrative review of these officers.

Following that meeting, Woodards, Pauli, and Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake will be available for questions from the media.

In a statement, Ake said the department began its own internal review of the officers involved in the death of Ellis. You can read his full statement below.

During the court hearing, the attorney for Matthew Collins, said Collins has employment waiting for him in Oregon.