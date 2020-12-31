TACOMA -- Three months after Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on the streets of Tacoma during an encounter with police, the case of George Floyd and the worldwide fury that followed is raising questions about his death.Ellis, 33, was walking in the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on March 3, when four officers noticed him "struggling" in the intersection, Pierce County Sheriff's detective Ed Troyer said."He was having distress in the intersection, they asked him if he was alright and needed help," Troyer told Q13 News. "He walked up to the Tacoma Police Officers and said, 'I have warrants, I need to talk.' As soon as the police officer got out of the car, he assaulted one of them and slam dunked him into the ground."There were four officers at the scene who handcuffed and restrained him.

June 3, 2020