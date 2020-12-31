2 Tacoma officers charged with murder in death of Manuel 'Manny' Ellis; 3rd officer charged with manslaughter
Two Tacoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Manuel “Manny” Ellis and a third officer has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday.
Monet Carter-Mixon, sister of Manuel 'Manny' Ellis, speaks during a media briefing Thursday following the three Tacoma officers charged in the 2020 death of Ellis.
Ellis’ mother, Marcia Carter, speaks during a media briefing following the Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 death of Manuel ‘Manny’ Ellis.
Family members of Manuel 'Manny' Ellis and the family's attorney James Bible speak during a media briefing Thursday following the announcement of three Tacoma officers charged in the 2020 death of Ellis.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office will announce a charging decision in its review of the death of Manuel ‘Manny’ Ellis on May 27.
In the time since the death of Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma Police custody, the George Floyd incident happened, charges were filed, and now there has been a verdict found; in comparison, the Ellis family is still waiting for answers.
At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March.
The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police officers.
As soon as Seahawks All Pro Bobby Wagner learned players could wear decals on their helmets honoring the victims of police violence, he put in a request with the league to show the world that we lost a local man - and that it deserves attention.
The family of a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody announced Friday they plan to sue the police department for $30 million for his death.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday said the Washington State Patrol would conduct a new independent investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis while in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department.
TACOMA -- Video provided to the family of Manuel Ellis shows a new angle of his struggle with Tacoma officers the night he died in police custody.
TACOMA -- The state is taking over the independent investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody after the Pierce County prosecutor told the governor and state attorney general there's an "irreconcilable conflict" with her office handling the case.According to a news release from Gov.
TACOMA -- Tacoma leaders, including Mayor Victoria Woodards, came together Monday evening to discuss racial reconciliation and healing during a drive-in event hosted by Tacoma's NAACP, Tacoma's Ministerial Alliance, OURChurch, and Associated Ministries.Some of the most passionate words during the event came from Mayor Woodards when addressing the March 3 in-custody death of Manny Ellis, ruled a homicide by the medical examiner just last week.Dozens of cars filled the Cheney stadium parking lot, hanging onto the mayor's every word."Although she is a politician, the fact that she said she is a black woman and she is tired as well," said attendee and pastor, Jeffery Jones, recalling a moment of the Mayor's Woodards' speech that really resonated with him. "I think people fail to understand that this is bigger than George Floyd.
Gov. Jay Inslee said on Friday the state will conduct an independent review of the investigation and any charging decisions related to Manuel Ellis’ death.
TACOMA -- Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards is calling for the firing of four police officers involved in the restraint and arrest of Manuel Ellis, who died three months ago while in police custody."The officers who committed this crime should be fired and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Woodards said late Thursday after video surfaced showing the final moments of Ellis' life.
TACOMA - Hundreds came out for a vigil to honor Manuel Ellis at the location where he died three months ago during an encounter with Tacoma Police.Family, friends and the community gathered at the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue, the same location Ellis died on March 3rd."We were always together, he was my whole heart," said Ellis’ sister Monèt Mixon.Mixon says she had to fight to get attention for her brother’s death and says she will continue to fight."I’ll keep pressing the issues, until I can’t press it anymore," she said.Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards says the city also wants answers."We don’t know a lot.
TACOMA -- Three months after Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on the streets of Tacoma during an encounter with police, the case of George Floyd and the worldwide fury that followed is raising questions about his death.Ellis, 33, was walking in the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on March 3, when four officers noticed him "struggling" in the intersection, Pierce County Sheriff's detective Ed Troyer said."He was having distress in the intersection, they asked him if he was alright and needed help," Troyer told Q13 News. "He walked up to the Tacoma Police Officers and said, 'I have warrants, I need to talk.' As soon as the police officer got out of the car, he assaulted one of them and slam dunked him into the ground."There were four officers at the scene who handcuffed and restrained him.