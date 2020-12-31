Tacoma mayor says she will push for police body cameras following death of Manuel Ellis

TACOMA -- Tacoma leaders, including Mayor Victoria Woodards, came together Monday evening to discuss racial reconciliation and healing during a drive-in event hosted by Tacoma's NAACP, Tacoma's Ministerial Alliance, OURChurch, and Associated Ministries.Some of the most passionate words during the event came from Mayor Woodards when addressing the March 3 in-custody death of Manny Ellis, ruled a homicide by the medical examiner just last week.Dozens of cars filled the Cheney stadium parking lot, hanging onto the mayor's every word."Although she is a politician, the fact that she said she is a black woman and she is tired as well," said attendee and pastor, Jeffery Jones, recalling a moment of the Mayor's Woodards' speech that really resonated with him. "I think people fail to understand that this is bigger than George Floyd.

Tacoma mayor says officers involved in Manuel Ellis' death should be fired, prosecuted

TACOMA -- Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards is calling for the firing of four police officers involved in the restraint and arrest of Manuel Ellis, who died three months ago while in police custody."The officers who committed this crime should be fired and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Woodards said late Thursday after video surfaced showing the final moments of Ellis' life. 

Hundreds gather at vigil for man who died while restrained by Tacoma Police

TACOMA - Hundreds came out for a vigil to honor Manuel Ellis at the location where he died three months ago during an encounter with Tacoma Police.Family, friends and the community gathered at the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue, the same location Ellis died on March 3rd."We were always together, he was my whole heart," said Ellis’ sister Monèt Mixon.Mixon says she had to fight to get attention for her brother’s death and says she will continue to fight."I’ll keep pressing the issues, until I can’t press it anymore," she said.Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards says the city also wants answers."We don’t know a lot.

'Can't breathe!' Medical Examiner says man died being restrained by Tacoma Police

TACOMA -- Three months after Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on the streets of Tacoma during an encounter with police, the case of George Floyd and the worldwide fury that followed is raising questions about his death.Ellis, 33, was walking in the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on March 3, when four officers noticed him "struggling" in the intersection, Pierce County Sheriff's detective Ed Troyer said."He was having distress in the intersection, they asked him if he was alright and needed help," Troyer told Q13 News. "He walked up to the Tacoma Police Officers and said, 'I have warrants, I need to talk.' As soon as the police officer got out of the car, he assaulted one of them and slam dunked him into the ground."There were four officers at the scene who handcuffed and restrained him.