Tacoma police arrest man for daytime burglaries and assaults

On Friday, Tacoma Police say they arrested a man who was trying to break into homes in the middle of the day, and attacked people in the area.

Police say they responded to the 3400 block of McKinley Avenue Friday morning at 11:13 am. There they found a 30-year-old man, who they did not name, inside a business that police say he had broken into.

This man also tried to break into several homes, and attacked people in the area, police told FOX 13 News.

Neighbors who live in the community say this is a shocking incident.

"That’s scary because that is when people are home. I mean, I was at work, but that’s like in the middle of the day. That’s not in the middle of the night," said Annette Pierson-Simons.

Pierson-Simons says that while it’s shocking, it’s also not surprising.

She says her car has been broken into several times, and even stolen on one occasion.

Tacoma Police report a 66% increase in burglaries so far this year.

In 2021, there were 450 burglaries between January 1st to March 20th.

In the same time period for this year, there have been 750 burglaries.

The suspect in this case was arrested and booked on 2 counts of burglary and three counts of assault.

