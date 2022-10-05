Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses

A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza.

Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.

Precision Garage Doors of Federal Way was one of the businesses hit. Warehouse manager Stephen Gedney showed FOX 13 the surveillance video of a dark blue pickup truck ramming into their store the night of Sept. 30.

"I don’t know if they thought that there was something in there that could have been valuable to them," said Gedney. "They just drove through the door and then left."

Gedney said the suspect did not take anything from Precision. More surveillance video captured from the bizarre night showed officers at the store looking for evidence to help track down the driver responsible. Investigators said they soon found the pickup truck in Tacoma, which was reported stolen.

"It’s definitely a sign of the times. It’s a crazy world out there. A lot of people aren’t working, a lot of people are looking for ways to just get through life," said Gedney.

Though it was no issue for Precision to replace the damaged garage door, since it’s the company’s specialty, repairs remain a hassle for the other two businesses hit.

Janice Pool owns DJ Trophy, of DJ Corporate Enterprise. She said the crook caused about $20,000 in damages to their building. Plus, she said the suspect got away with an engraver, cash, laptops, and a rack full of name-brand coats.

"I’m damn mad and something has to be done, because this crime thing is getting out of control," said Pool.

The rising crime is one reason why Pool she moved the family-owned small business to its current location.

"We were at the same location for 34 years on [Pacific] Highway. We moved last year because of the homeless and the drug problem, thinking my employees would be safe here. And then this happens. They just drive a truck through a trophy shop," said Pool. "They’re running small businesses right out of their towns."

The store owner said she believes uptick in criminal activity is the result of lawmakers changing rules, which curbs law enforcement’s ability to fight crime and protect the public.

RELATED: Inquest Jury: Federal Way officers were 'justified' in 2017 shooting death of Robert Lightfeather

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"If people don’t start voting for people who are going to expect that the laws be followed, this is not going to get better," she said. "Vote for people who are going to change the laws. Our police department in Federal Way is awesome. They’ve always been here for us, but their hands are tied."

Police are still looking for the suspect, but said there aren’t many details about what the person looks like. Investigators ask those who may have seen or heard something about the break-ins to submit their information, pictures and video. All of those details could help lead to an arrest.