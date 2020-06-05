WANTED IN KING COUNTY --The King County Sheriff's Criminal Warrants Unit is on the hunt for a homeless domestic violence offender.Detectives say Joshua Erskine is known to live on the streets of Federal Way.He's wanted for violating a domestic violence offender court order his wife has against him, after detectives say a witness heard the victim yelling for help and telling Erskine to get off of her in Celebration Park in March."We received a 911 call from a male who witnessed a female on the ground, screaming for help.

