Student athletes cope with news of fall season pushed to spring

Thousands of student-athletes across Washington state woke up this morning, still reeling from the disappointment that their season is postponed.

Many sports are pushed back from fall to spring, and the possibility of no season at all is still looming as COVID-19 continues to drastically affect our day to day lives.

But the WIAA is hoping for the best, moving to a four season plan which breaks up the sports by risk level. They go from low to moderate to high, evaluating the different sports to figure out the safest time for students to compete.

Girls and some Boys soccer, volleyball and football will now be scheduled to begin in early spring of 2021.

“We miss watching our kids play soccer,” says Lisa Swanson. Her son, Ryder was planning on playing soccer his freshman year, but the spring season got cancelled. “He was going to be playing as a freshman and we also had a senior who missed his senior year playing soccer so that was a big blow to not be able to see the two of them playing together. We never got that,’ says Swanson.

Yesterday’s news that some fall sports are pushed back was tough for families, coaches and trainers.

“We’ve seen all the different mental challenges that the kids are going through,” says Michael Tetteh, owner of Gritworks Athletics.

Disappointed athletes struggling with motivation is a common scenario trainers are also seeing these days.

“Dealing with the pandemic it takes tenacity to be able to have your full season shut down and still be motivated to do what you do.”

Continuing to train despite not knowing when they’ll be back on the field isn’t easy, but Tetteh said it makes the athletes that much stronger.

“You can have it set you back or you can look at it and say you know what I have an extended off season-so how can I develop my body way stronger way faster so when I have a season I can even perform better than I did last year.”

Co-owner Steve Anderson, said it’s really all about perspective for the student-athletes.

“It’s not over, there’s so much more hope that they have, this is just a season time, there’s so much more ahead of them.”

Incoming high school senior at East Lake High School and football quarterback, Trent Nicholson said focusing on the positives right now is key.

“I just wanted to have a season…this is something I’ve been looking forward to for the last 8 to 9 years.”

Nicholson said he’s grateful to have a season period, and is looking at the silver-lining.

“It’s just 7 months longer to have an off season and work out and do all the stuff to get prepared for the season.”