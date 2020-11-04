Strickland beats Doglio for 10th Congressional District

More than 270,000 ballots were cast between three challengers vying for the 10th Congressional District seat.

Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland defeated state Rep. Beth Doglio and Republican write-in candidate Marty McClendon, the Associated Press has projected.

Marilyn Strickland

Tuesday night, Strickland chose not to declare victory during an interview with Q13 News, adding that more ballots needed to be counted.

Still, the candidate said she felt comfortable with the early results.

“We’re happy to have a double-digit lead into lead in all three counties,” said Strickland. “We’re very pleased.”

Rep. Denny Heck held the seat since the district’s creation, but he announced his retirement from Congress and appears to have a significant lead over his challenger in the race for lieutenant governor.

Voters initially considered 19 candidates for the 10th. The primary election whittled the field down to two Democrats, but left some voters with a sense their voice was out of the dialogue since a Republican contender was not an option on the ballot.

“I abstained from that one,” said voter John Danner-Hunsberger. “I didn’t really know who to vote for. I lean towards the Libertarian Party.”

Strickland said no matter which party appealed to voters, everyone within the 10th Congressional District deserves quality representation.

“They are common sense, they want results they want people who have proven leadership,” she said.