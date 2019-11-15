GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Jacksonville, Florida, has been selected to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded,” Biden said in a statement Friday night, ”and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party.”The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April.
SEATTLE -- On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that mail-in ballots for November's election would come with substantial fraud, a claim that earned him a fact-check label from Twitter for the first time, which said the claim is unsubstantiated.The tweet was in response to a Republican Party lawsuit against California Gov.
The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it would be possible to hold it in mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s governor wants the state to delay in-person voting for the state’s Tuesday presidential primary for three months to let the coronavirus outbreak subside, but Florida, Illinois and Arizona plan to push ahead.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Former Vice President Joe Biden was continuing to lead Vermont Sen.
(AP) — The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.The latest Washington state results In the first batch of results released late Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.Most counties in Washington state will next provide an update about their results Wednesday.Earlier Tuesday, Biden celebrated victories in the Democratic presidential primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.During an appearance near his Philadelphia campaign headquarters, the former vice president called Tuesday’s vote “another good night” and “a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House.”
SEATTLE -- Washington is among half a dozen states in the Democratic presidential primary spotlight a week after Super Tuesday, an election taking place in the midst of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.Michigan, Missouri, Idaho, Mississippi and North Dakota are also voting Tuesday in what is essentially a two-person race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen.
Washington is among half a dozen states in the Democratic presidential primary spotlight a week after Super Tuesday, an election taking place in the midst of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.
Fourteen states and American Samoa are holding elections on Super Tuesday in the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary.
President Donald Trump suggested his supporters in South Carolina cast their primary ballots for Vermont Sen.
WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama on Friday warned the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left, a move he said would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year.Though Obama did not mention anyone by name, the message delivered before a room of Democratic donors in Washington was a clear word of caution about the candidacies of Sens.
SEATTLE -- Presidential hopeful Sen.
The Democratic National Committee is increasing the polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for the primary campaign's fifth debate in November.But in a nod to the potential for late-surging campaigns, the increases are not as steep as those from the first and second debates during the summer to the third and fourth debates after Labor Day.The party's Monday announcement comes as candidates make their final fundraising pushes to qualify for the Oct. 15-16 debates in Ohio.The requirements from debate to debate have been heavily scrutinized by candidates and party activists alike, as DNC Chairman Tom Perez juggles potentially conflicting priorities: keeping a historically large field from being too unwieldy for voters while keeping his promise that everyone running would have a fair shot to make a case on the national stage.To make the November debate, candidates must have at least 165,000 unique donors, with at least 600 each in at least 20 states.
HOUSTON — Joe Biden vigorously defended his health care plan against Democratic rivals in Thursday night's presidential debate, a high-stakes clash in which health insurance played proxy for the broader fight for the direction of the party.Biden lashed out at his more progressive rival, Sen.
HOUSTON — Businessman Andrew Yang is announcing plans to give away $1,000 a month to 10 families over the next year as part of his effort to prove the efficacy of his universal basic income campaign proposal.Yang said during Tuesday night's Democratic primary debate that he will randomly choose 10 families to receive $12,000 over the next year that will come from his campaign funds.
WASHINGTON — A new Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlighted one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign meddling: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials.
SEATTLE -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a Seattle visit on Tuesday.He and his supporters gathered at the Showbox for a grassroots fundraiser.