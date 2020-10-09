Stalker Farms creates haunted drive through to avoid COVID-19 concerns

One local fall attraction is getting creative when it comes to keeping with tradition by creating a way to have a socially distant haunted attraction.

Every year, Stocker Farms turns into Stalker Farms during the month of October.

Keith Stocker, owner of the farm, says it’s been a fan favorite for nearly two decades. However, knowing they would not be able to have their normal haunted attraction due to the pandemic, Stocker says they had to get creative.

“We thought long and hard about it, we came up with a way to execute that and we are the only drive through haunted attraction in the state of Washington,” said Stocker.

This year friends and families can load into their car and drive through several spooky scenes intended to scare you, while also giving you piece of mind over COVID-19 concerns.

You can drive through the entire haunted attraction without getting out of your car. Stocker says this keeps both his customers and employees safe.

“We’re calling it the safest way to get scared in Washington,” said Stocker.

Advertisement

The drive through haunted attractions operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout October. Tickets are needed in advance.

The farm is also operating its family friendly pumpkin patch during the day.