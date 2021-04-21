Snohomish County health officials warn kids sports are spreading COVID-19

Snohomish County health officials say they are seeing a lot of COVID-19 outbreaks involving kids' sports teams and officials say these cases are putting the entire county at risk of going backward in Phases.

Snohomish County is at the threshold for moving backward from Phase 3 to Phase 2. Officials say a big reason is COVID-19 outbreaks at youth sporting events. The problems extend off the field though.

Officials say always wear a mask both on and off the field. The possibility of spreading COVID-19 is also a risk when riding busses to games, or carpooling, and socializing before and after games.

The Snohomish County Health District also said baby showers, camping trips, church get-togethers, and bars and restaurants are also leading to outbreaks.

State health officials said it falls on us to help prevent the spread.

"It’s not a single thing that is driving this uptick. It’s the constellation of all of those things, and it’s really important for families to understand that every group any person in your family belongs to expand your social circle and increases the potential for the spread of COVID-19," said Lacy Fehrenbach with the Washington State Health Department.

As of April 21st, Snohomish County is at 200 per cases per 100,000 people and 4.6 per 100,000 hospitalizations which is close to the threshold for moving back in Phases. Counties will find out if they are moving back or staying in place the first week of May.

