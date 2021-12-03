Small bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination in King Co. on Monday

Starting Monday, proof of vaccination will be required in small bars and restaurants in King County for any customers 12 and older.

In October, King County announced proof of vaccination requirements for bars, restaurants and other businesses.

However, smaller restaurants and bars, specifically with capacities of 12 people or fewer, did not have to follow the vaccine proof requirements. The county said the reason was to provide a longer time for these businesses to prepare for the change.

"It should be easier for them," said Tommy Pappas. "The public has now learned what is expected when they go out. And if you want to go out and have dinner and get some drinks and stuff, please come on but make sure you got your stuff ready to go," he added.

Pappas is the owner of Hotel Albatross in Seattle.

His bar started requiring proof of vaccine in August, months before the county’s requirements went into place.

Pappas says over the last few months, there has been some confusion with the vaccine proof requirements, and even some rude people opposed to the mandates. But at this point, he thinks it should be a smooth transition for smaller businesses adopting the change this upcoming week.

These requirements do not apply to outdoor dining, take-out customers, and places that aren't primarily used as indoor dining locations, such as grocery stores.

According to the county, proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours is also acceptable.

For more information, check out the King County vaccine verification page.

