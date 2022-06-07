6 Seattle beaches open June 25, 3 remain closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

Six Seattle beaches with lifeguards will open to the public later this month for use during the summer. However, due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage, three beaches will be closed for the rest of the summer.

Starting June 25, the following beaches will have a lifeguard stationed from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Weekends:

Madison Beach, 1900 43rd Ave. E

Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

Magnuson Beach, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE

Mt. Baker Beach, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S

West Green Lake Beach, 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

Seattle Parks and Recreation intended to reopen all Seattle lifeguarded beaches this summer, but they were unable to hire enough trained and experienced lifeguards.

As a result, the following beaches will be closed:

Matthews Beach

Seward Park Beach

East Green Lake Beach

The city also reminds residents that Medgar Evers, Evans and Queen Anne public pools will be closed for the summer for repairs. To help with the lifeguard shortage, the city of Seattle is moving lifeguards from those pools to cover beaches.

You can apply to be a lifeguard here.