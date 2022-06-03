Seattle Parks and Recreation, YMCA look to fill several lifeguard roles

There are more than 100 positions that need to be filled to run day camps and staff pools, beaches and wading pools in Seattle.

Seattle Parks & Recreation and the YMCA of Greater Seattle said they have an alarming number of roles in the city that serve youth, especially around water-related activities and camps that provide childcare for parents this summer.

There is a nationwide lifeguard shortage and it could prevent tens of thousands pools across the country from opening, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

>>RELATED: Lifeguard shortage could shutter a third of US public pools this summer

The two organizations are holding hiring fairs for people to apply on the spot.

Here’s a list of the job fairs:

Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie St., Seattle, WA)

Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle, WA)

Advertisement

"It is critical that we fill our open positions so that we do not have to close programs and activities that the community rely on. I encourage everyone interested in a summer job to attend one of our job fairs and to apply today," said Christopher Williams, Acting Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent.