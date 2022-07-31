Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma

article

Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning.

The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of the day, and the grounds of the park were filled with evidence markers as investigators combed through the area looking for clues in the case.

"I heard a lot of shots, 25 from what I could tell," said Dan Macourek, a neighbor. "Different handguns—two different handguns—and probably a shotgun, and then it just went quiet."

He said he heard the shots ring out some time around 3:30 a.m. near the park. By Sunday afternoon, investigators had the park blocked off as they worked the crime scene, focusing on an area around an SUV, with its doors still hanging open. At least 50 evidence markers surrounded the vehicle.

"I would not come down here even close to sunset," said Dan.

The gunfire in Thea's Park marked another shooting on a long list of violent crime that's been plaguing the city.

"We are at 27 homicides for 2022," said Shelbie Boyd, Tacoma Police Department officer and spokesperson.

Investigators say there have now been three shootings within a 24-hour period in which people were injured or killed.

"It has been a high year for homicides in Tacoma. It’s unfortunate," said Shelbie.

In the fatal Saturday morning shooting, police say two men were firing at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S Orchard street in South Tacoma. A 39-year-old man died at the scene. The shots were fired at around 5:30 a.m. The other man reportedly fled the area and police are still searching for him.

Later Saturday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., a man in his 60s was injured by gunfire near the 1100 block of South 10th. The suspect is still on the loose.

Less than 24 hours later, police say two men were seriously injured when shots rang out at Thea's Park.

"[The] caller indicated there was shooting going on, as officers were arriving into the area. One of the local area hospitals called and notified us that they received two possible gunshot victims into the hospital. So, officers secured the scene on Dock Street," said Shelbie.

So far she said there have been no arrests in the Dock Street-area shooting.

"It’s sad what Tacoma’s become, and Seattle and the outlying areas," said Dan.

Dan said it's not unusual for him to hear gunshots in that area of Thea's Park, but he said so many at once was unnerving to him. He, like many in the city, feels something needs to be done.

"It is kind of down here on the docks, next to the tracks, so I'm not sure what they can do," said Dan. He feels that more patrols might be needed in the area of the park.