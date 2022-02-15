Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to deliver his first State of the City address

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will give his first State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon

Harrell will deliver his address before the Seattle City Council Meeting.

This will give a chance for the newly-elected mayor to follow up on his inaugural address last month with an update on his priorities for the city, which centered around crime and homelessness.

Harrell hasn't made any major changes besides extending the eviction moratorium through the end of the month.

FOX 13 News will be streaming the address at 2 p.m.

