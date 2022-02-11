Eviction moratorium in Seattle to expire at the end of February

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced on Friday morning that the city’s eviction moratorium will expire at the end of the month.

"With COVID cases steadily declining, the time has come for the City to move on from the broad approach of the eviction moratoria and instead drive more deliberate and focused efforts to support those most in need," Harrell said.

An executive order will be issued extending the residential eviction moratorium from February 14 through February 28, after which the moratorium will not be renewed, the city said in a news release.

The city also said all tenants who demonstrate that they are going through financial hardship will receive continued eviction protections for at least six months after the end of the moratorium.

"In addition to distribution of all available emergency rental assistance, truly vulnerable tenants – those still suffering significant pandemic-related financial hardships – will continue to have enhanced eviction protections, while at the same time small landlords have needed clarity as they evaluate how to move forward," Harrell said.

Seattle residents facing eviction are also afforded a right to legal counsel and additional eviction protections based on time of year. Landlords will be able to move forward with evictions proceedings for other purposes, such as those listed in the Just Cause Eviction Ordinance, according to the city.

Harell has directed to the Office of Housing to distribute over $25 million in funding to support renters and small landlords.

"As we work together toward to a new normal, we know we’re not yet out of the woods of this pandemic," said Harrell. "The City of Seattle will continue to take action to support those most in need – striving to protect the health and well-being of our residents, prevent homelessness and undue financial hardship, and build One Seattle with abundant opportunity for all and thriving, vibrant, connected communities."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram