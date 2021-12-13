Mayor Harrell extends Seattle eviction moratorium
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will extend the city's eviction and utility shutoff moratorium until February 14.
Bruce Harrell promises ‘one Seattle’ as new mayor
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell celebrated his inauguration Tuesday, promising to create "one Seattle" through a series of policy goals that prioritize public safety and housing.
Bruce Harrell officially becomes Seattle's new mayor
Bruce Harrell on Saturday officially became Seattle’s new mayor.
Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces first new members of administration
Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announced Monday the first new members of his administration.
Seattle Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell talks management style and transition team as he gets ready to take office
FOX 13 sits down with Seattle mayor-elect Bruce Harrell to discuss his upcoming administration.
Seattle mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces 12-committee team to set administration's agenda
Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell has announced his transition team for taking office, which includes 12 committees with nearly 150 members.