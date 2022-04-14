NWS: Seattle sees chilliest April days on record following cold snap

Seattle this week weathered the two coldest back-to-back April days in recorded history, the National Weather Service announced Thursday.

Western Washington was hit with a sudden cold snap this weekend, bringing low temperatures, snow and hail into the area—nearly a month into spring.

NWS says in their 77 years of weather recordkeeping, there have never been back-to-back days this cold. On Wednesday, the high in Seattle was 44 degrees, then 44 again on Thursday. The weather agency says April days have never fallen below a high of 45 degrees.

Some areas continued to see snowfall into Thursday.

NWS says it was the coldest April morning at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport since Apr. 1, 2008, and the last time freezing temperatures were recorded so late in the season at Sea-Tac was Apr. 21, 1985.

Conditions are forecast to dry out into the weekend, but the rain will linger. Temperatures will move into the 40s and 50s.

