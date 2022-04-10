Hail, snow surprises drivers in Western Washington

Sunday marked a second-straight day of whacky weather throughout Puget Sound.

While meteorologists are keeping an eye on the potential of snow in the South Sound on Monday morning, large portions of western Washington had bursts of snow and hail at various times on Sunday afternoon.

"I know the heats coming," said Mary Kaye Daybirt. "I’m not a heat fan. I’ll take the hail!"

Daybirt said she was attempting to move her mother from a nursing home to a group home – adding, it wasn’t a great day for a move. Still, they found the best of it.

"My mom thought it was wonderful. It was really something – just not the best day to move."

While the hail only stayed on the ground for a short time, it made for dangerous driving conditions for a short time.

A Washington State Patrol trooper even put out a warning that drivers in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties should take precautions if they hit slippery areas.

"Drive safe and properly for the present conditions. Consider increasing your following distance and slowing down if you encounter some of this bad weather. Safe travels," wrote Trooper Kennett.

