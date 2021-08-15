Scheduling for third dose of mRNA vaccine now available for immunocompromised

People who are immunocompromised and qualify for a third shot of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine can now make an appointment.

Zinara Carter said her father-in-law has a liver condition and is considered to have a compromised immune system.

"So I think it’s going to be a good thing for him," said Carter. "With his liver condition and other health concerns, hopefully, he can go in and get another shot for that extra layer of protection."

Carter said her father-in-law received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which the CDC does not currently recommend for an additional dose. Carter said the plan is to seek guidance from her father-in-law’s healthcare provider.

Healthcare providers such as UW Medicine and pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens are now scheduling appointments for the third dose.

The timing of the extra dose comes as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.

Washington State is seeing daily case counts in the 3,000 range for the first time since the winter surge.

In less than two weeks, the Department of Health reports the number of people hospitalized has grown by more than 400.

Only three percent of the adult population is moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualifies for a third dose, according to the CDC. Studies show that some immunocompromised people don’t always build the same level of immunity after vaccination.

Carol Barkelew of Renton said she doesn’t qualify for a third dose, but said she’s open to getting a booster if health officials recommend it.

"I trust them to know the science behind it. I don’t know how important it is for people who are already vaccinated to have the third dose, but I trust that they will evaluate that and recommend it when it’s time," said Barkelew.

The CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other people at this time.

