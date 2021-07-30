Delta variant accounts for 93% of US COVID-19 cases, CDC estimates
CDC data shows the delta variant makes up 83.4% of COVID cases in the United States. But when combined with its sublineages, that number grows to 93.4%.
Washington hospitals 'quite full' amid COVID-19 case surge
The latest COVID-19 surge in cases brought on by the highly-contagious delta variant and causing serious illness in unvaccinated people is straining Washington state’s health care system, officials said.
Washington sees 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 in recent days
Washington state has seen an average of 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past four days, and health officials said Tuesday they are concerned about not only a rise in cases but hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant.
Kaiser Permanente requiring COVID vaccines for all employees, physicians
Kaiser Permanente announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and physicians as COVID and delta variant cases surge across the country.
CDC reports 70% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Businesses and agencies starting to require vaccination of employees — On Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association urged medical facilities to require similar policies.
Tracking the delta variant
As delta variant spreads, officials say they are not looking to impose lockdowns
CDC documents claim delta variant is contagious as chicken pox
People around the nation reconsidering lifestyle again after internal CDC report claims the delta variant is more severe and universal mask wearing is needed.
