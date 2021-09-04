Safety is a big focus for large-scale indoor video game convention in Seattle

This weekend, one of the biggest indoor events is taking place in Seattle since the pandemic, and safety is a big focus.

The Penny Arcade Expo West, known as PAX, was forced to cancel its normal convention in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, the event is back to in-person, but with the ever-present cloud of COVID, a lot needed to change.

"We took this very seriously," said Ryan Hartman.

Hartman is the vice president of content and events for Penny Arcade. He says work started months ago to put on this in-door event.

"Nothing was done, rather, without a lot of people weighing in, and weighing all our options, and talking everything through, and plans upon plans upon plans. And I think all of that planning bore real fruit," said Hartman.

That means big changes to the normal procedures.

This year, the usual capacity for the event has been reduced. There are also mask requirements in place for everyone, and attendees must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to go on a trip in two years," said Alisha Bloor.

Bloor says she was worried PAX would not happen. She says she’s already had several similar, events she bought tickets for, get canceled.

But she decided to roll the dice and get PAX tickets.

Bloor lives in San Diego, and had to also buy airfare and a hotel room, on top of the cost for the convention tickets.

She says the risk paid off.

"Just seeing everyone in their element, is really neat to see," she said.

PAX continues through the rest of the weekend.

