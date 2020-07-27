Risk analyst, journalist reflect on Saturday riot in Seattle

Businesses continue cleaning up in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday after Seattle Police said this weekend’s demonstrations turned into a riot.

The weekend saw stark contrasts; on Saturday, looting, vandalism, property destruction occured, with a fire deliberatley set at a construction site near the King County Juvenile Detention Facility.

But Sunday's demonstrations remained overwhelmingly peaceful with only minor instances of vandalism.

The worst of the damage might be the five trailers set on fire at the construction site on Saturday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday in a statement, when demonstrations turn violent it only offers President Trump more reason to use federal law enforcement as a response.

A risk consultant said he believes the tactics and coordination among protesters is growing.

“It’s a real setback for having peaceful protests,” said Monty Anderson from the Seattle Building and Construction Trade Council.

The council coordinates with local unions and their efforts to battle for good jobs, but Anderson said at least one of the torched trailers was owned by a minority-owned business owner.

He worries the fires and other crimes distract from the messages surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think the people who burned these trailers, that is their message,” Anderson said.

On Saturday, Seattle Police Department arrested 47 accused of throwing bricks and fireworks at officers among other alleged crimes. In all, 59 officers were injured, said SPD.

Former King County Sheriff and congressman Dave Reichert said local leadership is to blame for the ensuing escalation.

“The mayor, governor, the prosecutor took their oath to protect the constitution and they’re not doing that,” he said.

“Much more unification or purpose and tactics,” said international risk consultant Jeffrey Slotnick, who told Q13 News Saturday’s demonstrations were more coordinated than he has previously seen. Slotnick worries future protests could become more dangerous.

“That’s a very slippery slope because where do we stop?” he said. “The last thing we want to see is that level of civil insurrection on our streets.”

“What we’re seeing right now is a symptom,” said journalist Omari Salisbury.

Salisbury has been documenting demonstrations for days on end. He was covering the demonstrations Saturday night, just like many other repeated demonstrations that didn’t turn violent.

He said the escalations will feed into itself and likely spur more people to join protests.

“The majority of the people there for peaceful activity are those who get the rubber bullets,” he said.

Part of the statement from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she insists peaceful protests are how demonstrators can successfully push local leaders to do better, but she pleaded with them to remain peaceful.

Monday afternoon Durkan's office released the following statement to Q13 News regarding Saturday's events.

"As Mayor Durkan has said, President Trump’s actions in Portland and threats to Seattle have escalated tensions and violence – not only in Seattle but across the country. After weeks of peaceful demonstrations, cities like Atlanta, Austin, Oakland, Louisville, and others all saw escalating situations.

"Yesterday, Seattle experienced peaceful demonstrations with no arrests and no reports of significant damage or destruction. While the Seattle Police Department was closely monitoring events, there was limited law enforcement interaction with demonstrators.

"On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on Capitol Hill to protest police violence and the unconstitutional actions of federal forces in Portland. For hours, those demonstrators were peaceful, and while SPD was closely monitoring events, there was initially no law enforcement presence in the march.

"Later on during those protests, according to media reports and social media posts, individuals and small groups of people engaged in destructive acts, including setting five construction trailers on fire and damaging and looting businesses. Following these events and damage to the East Precinct caused by an explosive, the Seattle Police Department declared the protests on Capitol Hill an unlawful assembly. Thousands had dispersed as events included more violence. The protests resulted in 59 officers injured, including one taken to the hospital, and the Seattle Police Department made 47 arrests.

"As the Mayor has said, peaceful demonstrations push governments and elected officials to be better, but acts of violence, threats, and destruction are unacceptable. Acts of destruction serve as fodder for the President’s attempts to somehow legitimize a federal response in our cities.

"As of this writing, the Mayor’s Office and SPD have received no indication of a change in status regarding federal forces being on standby in Seattle.

The Mayor continues to plead with protesters to remain peaceful, and she will continue her work with Chief Best and other City departments to engage in the type of transformative and systemic change that peaceful protesters are rightfully demanding."