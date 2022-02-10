Republican lawmakers call on Inslee to end state mask mandates

A day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would get rid of its outdoor mask mandate, Republican lawmakers are calling on the governor to get rid of the mask mandate completely.

Inslee made his announcement right after other west coast states like Oregon and California announced that they would be getting rid of their mask mandates no later than the end of March. However, Inslee did not follow suit and announced that outdoor mask mandates would be lifted by Feb. 18-- a mandate that most Washingtonians forgot even existed because of its particular criteria.

In a letter to Inslee, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox and Senate Republican Leader John Braun wrote, in part:

"In your news conference, you said you were encouraged by recent trends in the data and believe there will continue to be a steep decline in the numbers in the weeks ahead. We, too, are encouraged.

What we have concerns with is your reluctance to tell Washingtonians when you will lift the statewide indoor and school mask mandates. It should not take another week to make this decision. The time is now. Providing this certainty would be uplifting for so many people who have had to endure some of the strictest orders in the nation and make personal sacrifices over the last two years. Ending these mask mandates will alleviate burdens on families, students, schools, and businesses across our state.

Governor, there are Washingtonians who are very content to wear masks and do what they think is best to protect themselves. But there are a huge number of our neighbors who are ready right now to move on to treating this disease as an endemic, and ready for leadership that reflects that reality. It is not just other states quitting their mask mandates; it is science and data saying we have already moved into a new phase with this disease. We ask you to trust the science and end the mandatory state mask mandates. Let us focus our efforts on protecting the most vulnerable. And let us trust people to protect themselves and their neighbors."

Inslee said that based on dropping COVID hospitalizations in the state, he could share a date next week when indoor masking requirements, including at schools, can be lifted.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in a news release on Wednesday that he too is in favor of recommending that the governor and the state Department of Health change the mask guidance for schools.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram