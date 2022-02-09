Washington outdoor mask mandate to end Feb. 18, but what about indoors?

Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will lift the outdoor mask mandate on Feb. 18, but says masks will still be required indoors for now. Washington is one of fewer than ten remaining states with a COVID-19 mask mandate.

"Next week, it is my intention to give Washingtonians a date where the mask mandate for public indoor spaces and the mask mandate for schools would be lifted," Inslee said in a news conference. "I believe we will be in a position next week to announce that date. I think that would be helpful for Washingtonians to have a goal and helpful for them to do whatever is necessary for that transition.

Inslee also said the pause on non-emergency surgeries will be lifted on Feb. 17.

The governor said he was confident that Washington its past its peak of the latest wave of cases fueled by the omicron variant.

"Cases went up like a rocket, and wil go down like a rock," he said.

Hospitalizations rates are still higher than at any other period during the pandemic, he said.

Caution is still advised, but Inslee said the day is coming "fairly soon" when we do not have to have a mask mandate indoors, including in schools.

Stricter masking requirements could still be put into place at lower levels of government, such as by county or workplace.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

