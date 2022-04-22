Expand / Collapse search

Pot shop robberies, deaths in Washington fuel calls for US banking bill

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press

State leaders holding round table on pot shop safety

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is holding a roundtable on Tuesday for state leaders, regulators and law enforcement to hear directly from pot shop retailers over safety.

SEATTLE, Wash. - A surge in robberies at licensed cannabis shops in the state of Washington — including a pistol-whipping, gunshots and killings — is helping fuel a renewed push for federal banking reforms that would make the cash-dependent stores a less appealing target. 

Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the third-ranking Senate Democrat, says she will prioritize marijuana banking reform that would allow pot businesses access to financial services. 

Cannabis industry activists say Murray’s announcement is an important sign that the banking issue might finally be addressed. 

Police have tied a pot shop robbery from two nights ago in Lacey to a teen suspect who was recently charged in connection to a deadly pot shop robbery in Tacoma, authorities say. 

Although many states have legalized marijuana use, it remains illegal under federal law, leaving big banks and credit card companies reluctant to work with the industry.