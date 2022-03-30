'Pomagamy Ukrainie:' Polish school in Bellevue holds donation drive for Ukraine

People in Puget Sound continue to send their support to Ukraine. This week, the Fr. Twardowski Polish School in Bellevue collected donations for the Ukrainian Association of Washington State.

The principal, Anna Cholewinska, said in many ways it’s heartbreaking to be sending bandages, ointment, first aid and trauma kits, but she said that’s what is needed at this time.

"Anything helps. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a small box of items or a huge box of bandages. Everything is needed desperately in Ukraine and everything helps," said Cholewinska. "It’s very important, not only physically with the items we are sending, but also emotionally to show that we do care about them and what’s going on in Ukraine."

Students at the school are five to 14-years-old. The principal said she started the donation drive for their students, but after sharing their efforts on social media, the community responded.

"Some of the donations are coming from people that I don’t even know who are friends of our friends," said Cholewinska.

"I have a 13-year-old daughter who has been coming here to school for four years every Wednesday," said Joanna Millick. "Next thing I knew, there were so many wonderful people responding, not only the Polish community but also friends who live here in Seattle, so we’re extremely grateful for that."

Millick said in today’s day and age it’s easy to just push a button and donate, but she wanted to use this moment to show her daughter the importance of helping others.

"If we don’t do anything, if we don’t speak up, we don’t show up, we don’t take action then we allow it to happen," said Millick. "What gives me hope is that there is more of us people of goodwill than those who are not and that’s why I strongly believe we will prevail."

