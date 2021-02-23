Police: Man shoots at woman in Seattle before taking his own life

Authorities are investigating a shooting that led to a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in the Central District.

According to Seattle police, a man met a woman at 1:15 p.m. in the courtyard of a building at 23rd Ave S and Yelser Way. The man pulled out a gun and shot at the woman who managed to escape without any injuries.

Police said the man then killed himself.

Officers confirmed that the suspect was dead and searched each floor of the building to secure the scene.

One other person was hurt while running from the sound of gunfire in the area.

Advertisement

No further details have been released.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram