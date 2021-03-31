Police: Man arrested after fistfight breaks out at Federal Way Walmart

Police arrested a 29-year-old man at the Walmart in Federal Way on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked for DUI, hit and run, and attempted theft.

The incident received some attention on social media after a witness posted a video of a fistfight inside the store.

Federal Way Police told Q13 News the incident first started in the parking lot when the suspect allegedly drove into a parked car, didn’t acknowledge the crash and walked into the store.

"Further investigation revealed [the suspect] had entered the business and was attempting to shoplift when confronted by store employees. [The suspect] allegedly threatened to assault anyone who touched him and that is when a 21-year-old male community member stepped in and confronted [him]. A physical altercation ensued," said Cmdr. Kurt Schwan, Federal Way Police Department.

The witness cell phone video shows the two men square off. You can see and hear customers who try to stop the fight. However, a kick and punches are thrown and the 21-year-old community member takings several swings at the suspect before grabbing him and wrestling him down onto the ground.

That 21-year-old suffered a cut to his hand, according to police.

A security guard tapped the 21-year-old off the suspect. The suspect walked out of the store where police were waiting and took the suspect into custody.

A spokesperson with Walmart said the suspect was provided a mask at the front door and at some time during the incident, the mask came off.

