Man shot in the face in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating after a person was shot in the face in the heart of downtown.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. This intersection has been a problem area for gun violence in the past.

Officers on patrol in the area heard the shots.

Police found the 48-year-old victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

This shooting is one of several shootings that Seattle Police has responded to within the period of seven days.

On Feb. 15, police responded to a shooting in the Haller Lake neighborhood. The next day, a man was shot in Ballard. Two people were shot near 3rd Avenue and Cedar Street on Feb. 17 and a man was shot and killed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Feb. 20.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram