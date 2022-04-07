Police investigate commercial burglary in Kirkland

Authorities are saying there will a heavy police presence on Rose Hill Thursday morning, as they investigate a commercial burglary.

According to Kirkland Police Department, there was a reported commercial burglary near Petco Pet Store on NE 85th St.

Authorities are saying there may be traffic delays in the area while police conduct their investigation.

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram