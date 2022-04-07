Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate commercial burglary in Kirkland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Authorities are saying there will a heavy police presence on Rose Hill Thursday morning, as they investigate a commercial burglary. 

According to Kirkland Police Department, there was a reported commercial burglary near Petco Pet Store on NE 85th St. 

Authorities are saying there may be traffic delays in the area while police conduct their investigation. 

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story.

