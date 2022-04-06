Serial bank robbery suspect arrested minutes after robbing 2 banks in Puyallup

article

Police and undercover deputies arrested a serial bank robbery suspect in Puyallup Tuesday afternoon, shortly after he robbed two more banks back-to-back.

According to Puyallup Police Department, at around 1:00 p.m., the 49-year-old suspect robbed a bank on the corner of E. Pioneer and Shaw Rd. in Puyallup. About an hour and a half later, the suspect robbed another bank near a Safeway on Canyon Rd.

Shortly after Tuesday's initial bank robbery, deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle in the South Hill area. Deputies were familiar with the suspect and his vehicle, because he was being investigated for several other bank robberies, authorities say.

Together with a Puyallup Police Officer, detectives spotted the suspects’ vehicle, pulled him over, and arrested him near the corner of S. Meridian and 31st Ave.

The suspect admitted to robbing 10 banks in total – four in King County and 6 in Pierce County.

Authorities say this was a joint investigation between Puyallup, Auburn, Des Moines and Milton Police Departments.

