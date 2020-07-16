Owner reunited with dog after attacker stabbed both of them in Shoreline

The 62-year-old victim and his dog, who were stabbed by a man during a morning walk in Shoreline, are back home tonight.

On Thursday morning, police shot and killed a man who stabbed a 62-year-old man and his dog. The man attempted to possibly to attack another person near Shorewood High School.

Families who live in the area said the attack is shocking because they have never felt unsafe in their community.

“I think because it’s so random, and just not knowing, you know, if someone is walking behind you or around you. I know I’ll be more aware and cautious,” said Molly Brown, a mother of two who lives right near where the incident happened.

Hospital officials said the victim Kris was released Thursday night.

Q13 News was with him as he arrived at BluePearl Pet Hospital to pick up his dog, Ruby.

Kris said Ruby tried to save him when the suspect attacked him with the knife; that is why she was stabbed as well. Kris said he was able to get away from the attack after he fought back.

After the incident, his neighbors drove him to the pet hospital. Ruby was originally supposed to be a foster dog, but Kris did not want to give her up.

After the traumatic incident, both Kris and Ruby are back home and safe.

His neighbors have set up a gofundme for Kris’s and Ruby’s medical costs.