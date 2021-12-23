Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades

Omicron now dominant virus strain in King County, western Washington

Published 
Associated Press

Health officials: King County should prepare for omicron COVID surge

Public Health – Seattle & King County officials urged people on Friday to prepare for a surge of omicron COVID-19 cases as the highly-infectious variant spreads through the region.

SEATTLE - A Seattle hospital leader said Thursday that omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in King County and much of Western Washington.

Dr. John Lynch, Harborview’ Medical Center’s medical director for infection prevention and control, said in a statement the super-infectious variant will soon overtake delta throughout the rest of the state, The Seattle Times reported.

Scientists now know omicron spreads fast — perhaps up to three times faster than the delta variant. It also seems to be better at evading vaccines, although boosters help particularly against hospitalization and death. Some research suggests omicron causes less severe illness than delta does, but the studies are preliminary.

Omicron even if milder could still overwhelm hospitals because of the sheer number of infections.

What are the symptoms for the omicron variant

Doctors say the symptoms for the omicron variant are similar to the common cold.

Lynch said healthy people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot "should mostly expect coldlike symptoms" if they get sick from the variant.

The ever-morphing virus presents people with a difficult choice: cancel holiday gatherings and trips or figure out ways to forge ahead as safely as possible.

"I know this is hard for everyone," Lynch said.

As of Thursday, King County was averaging 778 daily infections, a 169% increase in the last seven days compared to the week before, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. There’s also been a 2% increase in hospitalizations in the past week, according to the dashboard.

King County had a single-day increase of 2,879 new coronavirus cases Thursday, and cases nearly doubled statewide from the day before with 4,154 new cases reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.

