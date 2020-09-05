Museums start opening providing new outlets during pandemic

This Labor Day Weekend you have a new way to enjoy time outside of the house, as museums in the area begin to re-open.

On Saturday, The Museum of Flight opened its doors for the first time since March.

“Nothing but smiles nothing but giggles and a staff themselves who are feeling the same way,” said Matt Hayes.

Hayes is the president and CEO of The Museum of Flight.

He says they had about 800 people come to the museum on its first day open in months. Hayes says staff is focused on providing those visitors both a fun and safe time at the museum.

“Our team has realized health and safety is first and foremost in the hearts of our staff our volunteers and our visitors,” said Hayes.

There are new safety policies in place for visitors, including mandatory mask wearing, timed arrival tickets, limited capacity, and some areas are closed off due to maintaing safe distances.

The Museum of Flight is also only opened four days a week instead of its normal seven. The museum will be opened from Friday to Monday for the next few weeks. Hayes says they will then work toward being open for five days a week.

Other museums are expected to open this month include the Seattle Art Museum and the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop).

The National Nordic Museum in Seattle opened on Friday.