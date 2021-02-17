Mercer Island City Council approves public camping ban aimed at homeless

Tuesday night, Mercer Island City Council approved a law banning public camping in the city aimed at folks experiencing homelessness.

Anyone in violation of the new ordinance, could face a $1000 fine, or up to 90 days in jail, however police officials say similar laws have been on the books for decades, and they have never arrested anyone yet.

Also, enforcement is not applicable if there is no shelter space available,

City council listened to about three hours of public input from the community. Folks on both sides of the debate spoke throughout the night.

Jordan Friedman was the last person to provide input to council; He tells Q13 News he hoped the city would delay its decision and reconsider the ordinance.

"I think that’s a real gap in the way we treat people who are experiencing homelessness, treating them as individuals, getting to know them, getting to know their situation, instead of lumping them into one group of people and we don’t want to deal with their problem. We just want to move them to a shelter," said Friedman

The new law passed with only one city council member voting in opposition. City officials say they will revisit this new law in six months to see how it is working.