Meet the candidates in pivotal race for Seattle City Attorney
SEATTLE - A pivotal race that could impact public safety in Seattle is the city attorney's race.
Pete Holmes is the incumbent who has been in the position for the last 12 years. He is going for a 4th term saying he has the most experience to guide Seattle.
Currently, there is a 3,000 case backlog in Municipal Court due to the pandemic and the city is facing lawsuits stemming from CHOP and other matters. Municipal Court deals with misdemeanor cases.
Holmes says he is the best to navigate Seattle through these tumultuous times and handle the challenges.
He is being challenged by two others.
Ann Davison is an arbitrator and attorney. Davison says she has a better plan to deal with repeat offenders and the issues plaguing Seattle.
Nicole Thomas-Kennedy is the other challenger. Once a public defender, she is now vying for the prosecutor role. Thomas-Kennedy says she wants to dismantle the current legal system and only prosecute misdemeanors as a last resort.
