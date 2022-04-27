Marysville voters reject school levy extensions which could lead to job, program cuts

For the second time in three months, voters in Marysville rejected a pair of school levy extensions that covered up to 18% of the district’s yearly budget.

Now, the school board and district leadership have to come up with major cuts ranging from instructors to technology to school athletics.

The Educational program and Operations Levy, and the Technology and Capital Projects Levy – together covering about $26 million in the Marysville School District budget – failed to convince voters to approve.

That means district officials will begin making cuts that impact class sizes, nurses, counselors, librarians and support staff. Art and music programs, student athletics and extra-curricular programs are also at risk for cuts.

A spokesperson for the district thanked voters and said work to decide where to cut and how much will begin soon.

Plus, officials said they will try to make those cuts in ways that least impact student learning.