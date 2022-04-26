April 2022 Special Election Results for Washington state
SEATTLE - April 26 is Special Election Day in Washington state. Voters will determine the future of property tax levies in Marysville, Granite Falls, Lakewood, Stanwood, Camano and Sultan school districts.
The levies would pay for teachers, special education services, athletic programs, computers and facility improvements not covered by the state.
Voters have until 8:00 p.m. to hand in their ballots through a drop box or by mail. Envelopes must be postmarked no later than April 26, 2022 to be counted.
Scroll down for the latest election results as soon as they come in after 8:00 p.m.
Election Results
- Bethel School District Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,537 votes (54.47%) No: 8,809 votes (45.53%) Prop 2 – Tech Improvements Yes: 10,764 votes (55.44%) No: 8,651 votes (44.56%)
- Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,537 votes (54.47%) No: 8,809 votes (45.53%)
- Yes: 10,537 votes (54.47%)
- No: 8,809 votes (45.53%)
- Prop 2 – Tech Improvements Yes: 10,764 votes (55.44%) No: 8,651 votes (44.56%)
- Yes: 10,764 votes (55.44%)
- No: 8,651 votes (44.56%)
- Issaquah School District Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,214 votes (53.08%) No: 9,027 votes (46.92%) Prop 2 – Tech and Critical Repairs Yes: 9,672 votes (50.22%) No: 9,588 votes (49.78%) Prop 3 – School Bus Levy Yes: 11,538 votes (60.79%) No: 7,443 votes (39.21%)
- Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,214 votes (53.08%) No: 9,027 votes (46.92%)
- Yes: 10,214 votes (53.08%)
- No: 9,027 votes (46.92%)
- Prop 2 – Tech and Critical Repairs Yes: 9,672 votes (50.22%) No: 9,588 votes (49.78%)
- Yes: 9,672 votes (50.22%)
- No: 9,588 votes (49.78%)
- Prop 3 – School Bus Levy Yes: 11,538 votes (60.79%) No: 7,443 votes (39.21%)
- Yes: 11,538 votes (60.79%)
- No: 7,443 votes (39.21%)
- City of Mill Creek Prop 1 Yes: 2,016 votes No: 622 votes
- Yes: 2,016 votes
- No: 622 votes
- Granite Falls SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,379 votes No: 1,369 votes
- Yes: 1,379 votes
- No: 1,369 votes
- Granite Falls SD Prop 2 Yes: 1,422 votes No: 1,332 votes
- Yes: 1,422 votes
- No: 1,332 votes
- Lakewood SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,006 votes No: 1,387 votes
- Yes: 1,006 votes
- No: 1,387 votes
- Marysville SD Prop 1 Yes: 4,040 votes No: 5,522 votes
- Yes: 4,040 votes
- No: 5,522 votes
- Marysville SD Prop 2 Yes: 4,259 votes No: 5,343 votes
- Yes: 4,259 votes
- No: 5,343 votes
- Stanwood-Camano SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,949 votes No: 1,954 votes
- Yes: 1,949 votes
- No: 1,954 votes
- Sultan SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,379 votes No: 1,239 votes
- Yes: 1,379 votes
- No: 1,239 votes
- Sultan SD Prop 2 Yes: 1,365 votes No: 1,258 votes
- Yes: 1,365 votes
- No: 1,258 votes
Advertisement
- City of Olympia Prop 1 – Sales and Use Tax to Support Cultural Programs Yes: 6,078 votes (56.45%) No: 4,690 votes (43.55%)
- Yes: 6,078 votes (56.45%)
- No: 4,690 votes (43.55%)