April 2022 Special Election Results for Washington state

April 26 is Special Election Day in Washington state. Voters will determine the future of property tax levies in Marysville, Granite Falls, Lakewood, Stanwood, Camano and Sultan school districts.

The levies would pay for teachers, special education services, athletic programs, computers and facility improvements not covered by the state.

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. to hand in their ballots through a drop box or by mail. Envelopes must be postmarked no later than April 26, 2022 to be counted.

Scroll down for the latest election results as soon as they come in after 8:00 p.m.

Election Results

PIERCE COUNTY

Bethel School District Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,537 votes (54.47%) No: 8,809 votes (45.53%) Prop 2 – Tech Improvements Yes: 10,764 votes (55.44%) No: 8,651 votes (44.56%)

KING COUNTY

Issaquah School District Prop 1 – Ed. Programs and Operations Yes: 10,214 votes (53.08%) No: 9,027 votes (46.92%) Prop 2 – Tech and Critical Repairs Yes: 9,672 votes (50.22%) No: 9,588 votes (49.78%) Prop 3 – School Bus Levy Yes: 11,538 votes (60.79%) No: 7,443 votes (39.21%)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

City of Mill Creek Prop 1 Yes: 2,016 votes No: 622 votes

Granite Falls SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,379 votes No: 1,369 votes

Granite Falls SD Prop 2 Yes: 1,422 votes No: 1,332 votes

Lakewood SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,006 votes No: 1,387 votes

Marysville SD Prop 1 Yes: 4,040 votes No: 5,522 votes

Marysville SD Prop 2 Yes: 4,259 votes No: 5,343 votes

Stanwood-Camano SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,949 votes No: 1,954 votes

Sultan SD Prop 1 Yes: 1,379 votes No: 1,239 votes

Sultan SD Prop 2 Yes: 1,365 votes No: 1,258 votes

THURSTON COUNTY

