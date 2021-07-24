Marysville mom pleading for return of missing son

MARYSVILLE - A Marysville woman is pleading for the return of her son who has been missing since July 10.

Rebecca Ponte says she has full custody of her son, 3 year-old Carlo Ponte. She says the boy’s father Jorge Ponte took off with their child during a visitation.

"He is on the run, he has no money, I don’t know what he’s doing, it’s absolutely terrifying. I can’t think, I can’t function, all I can do is put up flyers and try to help just put the word out," mom Rebecca Ponte said.

Marysville Police is investigating the case and says the boy is endangered. They are asking for the public to help in this case. Carlo is developmentally delayed and non-verbal.

The suspect could be driving a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan with WA plate # BBC4721 or a 2011 white Volkswagen Jetta with WA plate # ACS6089.

Possible last sighting was Mattawa, WA on July 18.

If you know Carlo’s whereabouts please call 911 or 360 363 8350.