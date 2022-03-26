Man accused of killing Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha has a very lengthy criminal history

EVERETT - As the community mourns the loss of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha, FOX 13 News has learned that the suspect accused in his death is Richard James Rotter.

The 50 year-old has a lengthy criminal history including at least 18 felonies and hundreds of contacts with Kennewick Police over the years.

Rotter remains behind bars as of Saturday.

On Friday, Everett Police confirming that Officer Rocha was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Authorities say Officer Rocha, 41, contacted a man in the parking lot of a Starbucks at 1010 N. Broadway Avenue around 2 p.m. regarding some "suspicious behavior."

Rocha and the suspect got into a fight and the suspect is accused of firing at Rocha multiple times.

It's unclear at this time how the suspect got the gun, and whether it was his or Rocha's.

After the shooting, the suspect is accused of running Rocha over with his car, speeding away. Police were able to arrest the suspect after he crashed at a different location.

Rocha leaves behind a wife, two sons and a large extended family. He is the second law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty this month in Western Washington.

There is a growing memorial outside the North Precinct in Everett to honor Officer Rocha.