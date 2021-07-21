Local law enforcement has concerns over new police reform laws going into effect

This weekend, new police reform laws go into effect throughout Washington, and some law enforcement agencies are concerned these changes will slow down their ability to provide justice to the community.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a dozen new police reform bills into law. The new laws aim to make law enforcement more transparent and accountable.

One of the new laws, House Bill 1310, focuses on the use of force. The new law now requires police and deputies to have even more certainty than ever when use of force is applied.

However, some agencies are concerned these changes will slow down how they can respond to crimes.

"We’re going to kind of have to think outside the box on how we can change our tactics to kind of apprehend people without apprehending people," said Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Moss says previously, law enforcement only had to have "reasonable suspicion" to act, but now "probable cause" is needed to use force.

Moss explained the difference between the two with these examples. He says reasonable suspicion is detaining someone for burglary because they match the suspect description. Moss added probable cause is detaining someone for burglary because they match the suspect description, and they are also holding the items that have been stolen.

Moss says with this change, it will allow some bad guys to get away.

"People who might think about running, now know law enforcement will not be able to do anything to stop them, unless they have this probable cause, which is going to take a little more time," he said.

Other local agencies are also concerned with these upcoming changes.

Both the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Arlington Police Department posted notices to their communities about the upcoming changes, and how it will impact the services they can provide.

Moss says despite these changes, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will continue to work to protect and serve the community.

"The sheriff’s department is still going to be striving to move forward. We’re still going to go out and do our job to protect our community, provide a great service for our community. We want the community to know that if you’re not satisfied with the way things are going, it’s not that we don’t want to do certain things, it’s that the laws have changed and we can’t do some certain things," said Moss.

Q13 News spoke with staff in the Governor’s office about these concerns. Staff says they are working to address these issues this week.

