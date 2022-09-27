Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County turns himself in

A man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs turned himself in after King County authorities put a nationwide $500,000 warrant out for his arrest.

Few details were immediately known, but King County Sheriff's detectives said Wednesday that Michael Alan Wearmouth surrendered at the Southeast Precinct and was taken into custody without incident.

According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, the 58-year-old groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.

"Anytime that you see a rape case it’s concerning. But when you have a child rape case that also involves methamphetamines, that is particularly concerning," said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor's Office. "And then added on top of this, it appears from the investigation documents, that this defendant is working around children. There is a lot of things to be concerned about here."

The documents say the child got into a car accident last year and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her father says she now functions at the level of a fifth grader.

Around the time of the crash is when Wearmouth started to give the girl a lot of attention, according to court docs, and he met with the child’s father in 2020.

The child, who is now 15 years old, told investigators Wearmouth raped her at least eight times over the last several months, court docs say.

However, the girl’s father just found out what was happening in September.

The documents also say Wearmouth gave the child weed and meth.

Detectives obtained Instagram and Facebook messages between Wearmouth and the child.

In one message from the investigation documents, Wearmouth is quoted telling the girl, "A bit of advice. Don’t tear a guy down when he is says something to you. Don’t tell him his only thinking to do is bad."

RELATED: Former Weyerhaeuser executive, Gig Harbor man convicted 40 years after ax-murdering his wife

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

According to the court documents, Wearmouth worked as a Little League umpire, and worked briefly with the City of Maple Valley as an Adult League umpire.

FOX 13 News reached out to Maple Valley about Wearmouth’s employment with the city. They responded with this statement:

"Michael Wearmouth was hired by the City of Maple Valley to umpire adult coed softball games for our adult sports program. His start date was September 9. 2022. He has worked two days; September 9, 2022 and September 16, 2022 for a total of 7 hours. He is no longer in our scheduling rotation."

FOX 13 News called Wearmouth and went to his home for comment. He did not respond to our messages and was not at home.

Investigators had said they believed he left the state.

Wearmouth has a previous felony conviction from more than 20 years ago, for threatening a woman with a knife.

He is facing charges of third-degree child rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit tips anonymously through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.