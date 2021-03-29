Kidnapping victim found tied up in backseat after police stop wrong-way driver in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Officers who pulled over a wrong-way driver in Olympia early Sunday morning found a kidnapping victim bound in the backseat of their own vehicle, police said.
According to Olympia Police, it happened about 12:45 a.m. Police didn't say where the wrong-way driver was pulled over.
There were two suspects in the car who reportedly had just robbed and kidnapped a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, according to OPD.
RELATED: Suspect identified in Thurston County home disturbance involving injured deputy
The victim was not injured, and the suspects, John Jose Medina and Daniel Cano-Real, were arrested.
Both have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. They're expected in court Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. We will update when we have more information.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram