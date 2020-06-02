Far-right group founder says Sacha Baron Cohen allegedly pranked rally with racist singalong
Video recorded of a performer singing offensive lyrics at a rally hosted by Washington Three Percent, a far-right group, was allegedly an elaborate prank carried out by “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, according to the group’s former leader.
Washington population tops 7.6 million
OLYMPIA, Wash.— Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.
Attorney General to review 30 police deadly force probes for conflicts
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure they followed a new state law in the wake of the questionable handling of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody.
Vandals damage mayor's home and other parts of Olympia following protest
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Olympia businesses and residents were left cleaning up a lot of vandalism following a protest on Friday that even caused damage to the mayor's home.
Protesters mobilize for rally and march in Olympia
Several hundred people rallied and marched in Washington’s capital city Tuesday night.