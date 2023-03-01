Expand / Collapse search

Kent Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured near West Fenwick Park

The Kent Police Department is searching for the suspect who shot and injured another man near West Fenwick Park on Wednesday.

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near West Fenwick Park on Wednesday.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the corner of S 256th St. and 34th Ave. S for reports of a shooting. 

The person who called said the victim had been shot just a few minutes before they dialed 911.

Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews immediately responded to the scene, located the victim and treated him. Authorities say the gunshot wound is considered a life-threatening injury. 

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time. 

Police say they saw a car leaving the area while they were on scene, but they are unsure if it was related to the shooting. 

Major crimes detectives are on scene investigating. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808, or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.