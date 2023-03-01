Kent police search for man who stole car with 2 children inside; children later found unharmed

article

Kent police are searching for a man after they say he stole a car with two children inside Wednesday morning. The children were later found unharmed.

Before 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on 110th Avenue Southeast in the East Hill neighborhood.

Police said the caller reported that her car was stolen by a stranger and her two young children were still inside.

At about 7:20 a.m., officers found the car with the children still inside less than a mile away. The children were not hurt.

The suspect fled and police have not located him.

Kent police are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect and anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov, or call 911 if you know who the suspect is or his location.