"It's not sustainable": another small business permanently closing its doors

The owner of Timothy De Clue Collection will miss creating beautiful window displays at his shop on First Avenue in Seattle.

“I really loved doing the windows. Everyone knew me for my windows,” said De Clue. “Our last day open to the public will be this Friday.”

De Clue has owned the shop in Seattle for nine years. It specializes in custom monogramming, chart plates, mugs, and other home goods that are themed to fit the Puget Sound Region and the City of Seattle.

He said once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country, he closed down for three months then reopened to an 85 percent decline in business.

“It’s basically a desert. I mean there’s rarely anybody walking around. There’s no one in the offices. Like I said the tourists aren’t here,” said De Clue. “I think there’s been a lot of confusion with COVID. I don’t think people realize stores are open and you can come in and shop. I think there was no good dialogue from the State of Washington or the City of Seattle.”

Almost 100 shops and restaurants in downtown Seattle have permanently closed, most of them unable to weather the current economic crisis.

The Downtown Seattle Association reached out to city leaders about their concerns and urged them to reconsider a tax on jobs that were recently passed.

De Clue believes local and state leaders focused on big business, and let small businesses like his fall through the cracks.

“Thank you so much for supporting us over nine years. It’s a hard thing to do, to see the store go, but know that we’ll be online and you may see me pop up here and there,” said De Clue.

The store will be open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the rest of the week until its last day on Friday. Click here to learn more about the Timothy De Clue Collection’s plans.